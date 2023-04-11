'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, she has revealed on social media.



The 'Stranger Things' star, 19, has been dating Jake Bongiovi for two and a half years now and they frequently share aspects of their relationship with their followers, reports mirror.co.uk.



However, Jake, 20, decided to take their relationship to the next level and got down on one knee and proposed to the teen actress.



Sharing their exciting news, Millie took to Instagram to share a loved-up snap of the pair on what appeared to be the beach as she looked rather emotional shortly after saying yes.