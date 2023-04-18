Subhash K Jha speaks to Sunny Leone on her new project with Anurag Kashyap

That’s right! I got to spend time with them after they got home from school and in the mornings. So that was nice. My children are really understanding. I think it comes down to being honest with them. Daniel and I never lie to our kids. When we say we’re going to be home, we’re home. There’s no last-minute change in plans when it comes to the kids. Our children know the value of quality time and can tell the difference between quality and quantity.