Success has helped me find my voice: Kiara Advani

"Today, I have understood more about myself, which wasn't the case earlier. I started when I was 21. I didn't know who I was, who I wanted to be, what I wanted to say... I had a dream of becoming an actor, but I didn't know what kind of stories I wanted to tell or what my voice was," Kiara, 29, said.



With success, the actor said she may have gained clarity, but playing unique characters was always on her wish list.



"I don't think success played a part in empowering me to make braver choices back then. When I chose to do 'Lust Stories' or 'Guilty', I was not at my peak. 'Lust Stories' was a choice I made because I wanted to work with Karan Johar. These films did well and pushed my career. It was all instinctive. Success makes you feel a sense of responsibility."



After last year's OTT release "Shershaah" on Prime Video, Advani returned to the big screen with the horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year so far.