Sultan of Delhi actor takes offence over "sex" label to scene depicting " brutal marital rape"

Actor Mehreen Pirzada says she feels saddened that a sequence in her debut OTT series "Sultan of Delhi" depicting marital rape has been labelled as a sex scene in sections of the mainstream media and social media.

This kind of description "trivialises a serious issue that many women the world over are currently dealing with", Pirzada, who has worked across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries, said in a lengthy X post on Tuesday.

"There was a scene in 'Sultan Of Delhi' that depicted a brutal marital rape. It pains me to see that a serious issue like Marital Rape has been described by many in the media as a 'Sex Scene'...," the 27-year-old actor said.

"It disturbs me that a certain section of the media and people on social media have picked upon this, these people should understand that they have sisters and daughters too and I pray to god they never have to go through such trauma in their own lives as just the thought of such brutality and violence against women is repugnant," she added.