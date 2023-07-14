Super Mario turns 40: Gaming's great triumph

In the early 1980s, Japanese video game company Nintendo set up its American operation in a small warehouse in Washington state.

At one point during the development of the ground-breaking Donkey Kong video game, the owner of the warehouse, a man named Mario Segale, came to collect some overdue rent. The moustachioed Italian-American was not too pleased with his tenants during the visit and, according to a now famous story, berated the Nintendo of America head Minoru Arakawa in front of the others.

The visit inadvertently had provided a moment of profound inspiration. The Donkey Kong creators were still looking for a name for their hero character: a recognizably human figure with a remarkable capacity for jumping. Up to then he had been known as "Jumpman" and "Ossan" (a somewhat negative phrase for "middle-aged man" in Japanese). When the landlord left, all agreed that Jumpman should take the landlord's name: Mario.

Mario became so popular that by 1983 he got his own game, alongside his brother, Luigi, in Mario Bros. It was on July 14, 1983 that the game was first released for public sale in its home country of Japan.