Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Fans mourn the actor's death, Rhea shares unseen video

On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home — what followed is one of the most controversial trials and aftermath in the history of 'celebrity deaths'.

On his third death anniversary, scores of his fans and followers posted on social media platforms, mourning the actor's death and remembering him.

Three years later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has neither filed a charge-sheet nor officially closed the case. The investigation into the alleged murder case, initially registered by the Bihar Police in 2020, remains inconclusive.

Fans of the actor continue to demand "justice" and the hashtag #JusticeForSSR has been the longest trending from India.