Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Fans mourn the actor's death, Rhea shares unseen video
The investigation into the alleged murder case, initially registered by the Bihar Police in 2020, remains inconclusive
On June 14, 2020, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home — what followed is one of the most controversial trials and aftermath in the history of 'celebrity deaths'.
On his third death anniversary, scores of his fans and followers posted on social media platforms, mourning the actor's death and remembering him.
Three years later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has neither filed a charge-sheet nor officially closed the case. The investigation into the alleged murder case, initially registered by the Bihar Police in 2020, remains inconclusive.
Fans of the actor continue to demand "justice" and the hashtag #JusticeForSSR has been the longest trending from India.
His former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty remembered him on his death anniversary, who was a prime suspect during the investigation, shared an unseen video of the two together on Instagram.
Chakraborty was accused of abetment of suicide by Sushant's family and was lodged in jail for 28 days before getting bail.
Actor Sara Ali Khan who made her debut alongside Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarthnath (2018), also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, remembering the actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also paid tributes to her late brother, sharing a photo of the late actor with his nephew and niece and a video of herself encouraging his fans to imbibe his qualities.
"Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now....You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few nooks recommended by him. Let's live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive," she wrote.
"If we want to keep Sushant Alive, we have to imbibe his qualities, the goodness of his heart. A little note for all of you. He has not left anywhere, he is alive in us. #SushantISAlive #WeAreSushant," she added.
