Sushmita, Stay Well There’s So much To Do

Sushmita Sen and a heart attack?! My first response was that of disbelief. Nah, couldn’t be. She leads such a healthy life. Of course she was a smoker when I was friendly with her. But I think she quit long ago. I am not sure. We stopped being friends aeons ago. Or rather she did. When it comes to Sen, she takes all the decisions on which way a friendship goes.

What I vividly remember from our long conversations in the past was her insistence that she would die young. When she first said it I thought it was just youthful vanity: beautiful feel dying young is a sign of immortality. It’s known as the Madhubala syndrome.