Sydney Sweeney slams critics who claim she was objectified in Rolling Stones music video

Actress Sydney Sweeney has clapped back at critics who claim she was objectified in the Rolling Stones' Angry music video.

In the video, Sweeney, clad in black studded chaps and a corset, rides in a convertible, dancing and singing along to the song, which is off the iconic rock group's new album Hackney Diamonds, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Sweeney has some choice words for people who think she was sexually objectified in the clip. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the Anyone But You star said of her starring role in the video: “I felt hot. I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it.”