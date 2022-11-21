Taapsee Pannu debuts as producer with 'Blurr'

Taapsee Pannu has turned producer with Blurr, a suspense thriller about twin sisters based on director Guillem Morales’ Spanish film Julia’s Eyes, a taut 2010 suspense thriller.

The film is now ready and will go straight to the digital platform Zee5 in December 2022. The date of the debut is yet to be decided.

The movie not only shows Taapsee as a blind woman, but this is also the first time in which she will be playing a double role. However, this is not her first Spanish remake. Taapsee played the lead in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badlaa, a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest directed by Oriol Paulo.