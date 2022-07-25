Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap all set to open Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

IFFM festival director, Mitu Bhowmik Lange adds, "At IFFM, we aim at providing a common platform for filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their talent and put forth the excellence of cinema from all over. The opening film of our main event is Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller, 'Dobaaraa'. Being a fan of his work since silk route, I always look forward to his films, and this one was highly anticipated by me because of Taapsee as well, as I admire her work equally. It gives me great pride to showcase some of the finest talents of Indian cinema through 'Dobaaraa' at our film festival and I hope that this film gets appreciated by audiences worldwide upon its release!"