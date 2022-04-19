Taapsee Pannu, Sudhir Mishra wrap their short in Anubhav Sinha's upcoming anthology film

In a start to finish schedule, Sudhir Mishra called for a wrap on his short for Anubhav Sinha’s next anthology series. It was recently reported that Sinha has brought together some of industry’s finest filmmakers - Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor, for an anthology film that thematically explores the emotional shifts of our lives since 2020.

The anthology is said to showcase emotional stories of love and compassion with the pandemic as a backdrop. The first one to roll was Mishra’s short, which was headlined by Taapsee Pannu and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee. The film produced by Sinha’s production house Benaras Mediaworks along Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, is amongst the most awaited movies of the year and rolled in Lucknow in March.