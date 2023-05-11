Jennifer Mistry quits 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah'; accuses producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry, who played the character of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in the widely popular sitcom on Sony, has accused the show's producer Asit Modi and two others of sexual harassment and quit the show after 15 years—Mistry confirmed that her last working day was on March 7.

"Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now, I won’t take it anymore," Mistry told the media on Thursday.

Mistry filed a complaint against Modi as well as project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for sexual harassment at the workplace.

"Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr. Sohail Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj," the actor told ETimes.

"On the last day, March 7, it was Holi and my anniversary. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to that day. She waits for Holi. I even gave them an option that just give me a two hours' break, I’ll be back. They made adjustments for everyone except for me. I kept requesting them but they did not listen. They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That’s when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely, asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage," Mistry recounted her experience.