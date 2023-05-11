Jennifer Mistry quits 'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah'; accuses producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment
Mistry filed a complaint against Modi as well as project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for sexual harassment at the workplace
Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry, who played the character of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in the widely popular sitcom on Sony, has accused the show's producer Asit Modi and two others of sexual harassment and quit the show after 15 years—Mistry confirmed that her last working day was on March 7.
"Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now, I won’t take it anymore," Mistry told the media on Thursday.
Mistry filed a complaint against Modi as well as project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for sexual harassment at the workplace.
"Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr. Sohail Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj," the actor told ETimes.
"On the last day, March 7, it was Holi and my anniversary. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to that day. She waits for Holi. I even gave them an option that just give me a two hours' break, I’ll be back. They made adjustments for everyone except for me. I kept requesting them but they did not listen. They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That’s when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely, asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage," Mistry recounted her experience.
Mistry further alleged that the makers of the show attempted to coerce her back into work, accusing her of extortion.
"I replied to them on Whatsapp that I was subjected to sexual harassment, I sent a draft and they reverted to me saying I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day, I want a public apology. I took the help of a lawyer. On April 8th, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I have not got any revert on the same but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter," she further added.
TMKOC producer Asit Modi has been accused of unfair treatment in the past by various other cast members, including actor and poet Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular role of Taraak Mehta, and filed a much-talked-about lawsuit against Modi for non-payment of fees.
The makers of the show and the channel are yet to make any comment or take any action on Mistry's claims.