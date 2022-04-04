Tahir travels to Gujarat to shoot for 'secret project'

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is currently shooting a big 'secret project' for which he is filming in Gujarat for the first time in his career.



Tahir says, "It's fascinating to be shooting in Gujarat for the first time for a secret project that I'm currently filming. I have always loved the fact that as an actor I get to travel the world and experience different cultures. So, I just shot at the salt beds at Kutch and now, I will be shooting across Gujarat in cities like Gondal and Rajkot."