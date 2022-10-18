'Tanaav' to stream on Sony LIV from November 11

Vij, known for films such as "Andhadhun" and most recently "Laal Singh Chaddha", said "Tanaav" has an engaging storyline that sits well with the evolving audience, who don't want single-toned narratives today.



"The show has multifaceted characters that fit into the story seamlessly. I'm grateful to have gotten a chance to work with Applause and our director's Sudhir and Sachin sir.



"The whole journey of shooting for Tanaav made me believe in the power of teamwork and bonding which I am thankful for as an actor," the actor said in a statement.



Set against the backdrop of Kashmir in 2017, "Tanaav" revolves around a Special Unit and their bravery.