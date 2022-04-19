‘Tarla‘: RSVP and EarthSky collaborate to make first-ever biopic on the famous chef

Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padmashree award in the culinary skills category in 2007.

This is for the first time Bollywood will be depicting the life story of a chef on screen. The late chef, who was popular for her palatable recipes was every cook’s inspiration, and her cooking instructions are still present in every culinarian’s food dairy. Her “desi nuskhe” are still a topic of conversation in every Indian household, and she is often given credit for refashioning vegetarian food in India.