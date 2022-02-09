Teaser Out : Watch actor Yami Gautam Dhar in suspense drama 'A Thursday' releasing soon on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to enthrall its viewers with an exciting dose of adrenaline with its upcoming nail-biting hostage drama, A Thursday.

Starring actor Yami Gautam Dhar, the suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. Packed with unexpected twists and turns, A Thursday shall take the viewers on a startling ride!

The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami Gautam with a grim look on her face followed by a gun-shot!