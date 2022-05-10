'Thar' actor Sanjay Bishnoi praises his co-actors Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Actor Sanjay Bishnoi is best known for portraying the role of Akash, the victim's friend in Emmy Award winning Netflix series Delhi Crime
Actor Sanjay Bishnoi is best known for portraying the role of Akash, the victim's friend in Emmy Award winning Netflix series Delhi Crime and films like MX Player's film Ashok Vatika and Tramp. He can currently be seen in Netflix film Thar starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan. Helmed by director Raj Singh Chaudhary, it's streaming from May 6 onwards.
The actor got candid about his working experience and heaped praises on his co-actors. Sharing his working experience with Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and others he said, "Anil kapoor is a legend, I have grown watching his films. He is an inspiration for every actor who dreams to be known for quality of their work. Harsh is extremely dedicated and sincere about his craft, he has great passion for cinema and everything related to it which reflects in his approach. Also Fatima is very friendly and a great human being, we didn’t have much to do together in the story."
He added, "I must speak about Mukti Mohan, she is a gifted artist, I absolutely loved working with her. She is very talented and has keen interest in the craft of acting. Same goes for Jitendra Joshi and Sanjay Dadich, both of them are superb actors. Raj Singh Chaudhay has done a wonderful job of putting them all together and get the measured performances out of us all."
Giving insights about his role he shared,"Dhanna was very interesting part for me as I have seen and met people like him in my hometown while growing up. Since I am from Rajasthan, it was for the first time that I got to play a part which is rooted there and extremely authentic. The character had a flamboyance and grey shade to it which was very refreshing for me to attempt. In real life, we interact with people like Dhanna. Thus, I had to dig in and play with my imagination."
Sharing about the learnings he gained on set he said, "Yes! the entire team and crew was so driven to create this unique experience. This is first true Indian Western noir film and everyone has put their heart and soul to it. Cinematography of Shrey Dev Dubey is of international standard and so is the background music of Ajay Jayanthi. Truly an incredible team to work and it was a great learning each day."
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines