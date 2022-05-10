'Thar' actor Sanjay Bishnoi praises his co-actors Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Sanjay Bishnoi is best known for portraying the role of Akash, the victim's friend in Emmy Award winning Netflix series Delhi Crime and films like MX Player's film Ashok Vatika and Tramp. He can currently be seen in Netflix film Thar starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan. Helmed by director Raj Singh Chaudhary, it's streaming from May 6 onwards.

The actor got candid about his working experience and heaped praises on his co-actors. Sharing his working experience with Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and others he said, "Anil kapoor is a legend, I have grown watching his films. He is an inspiration for every actor who dreams to be known for quality of their work. Harsh is extremely dedicated and sincere about his craft, he has great passion for cinema and everything related to it which reflects in his approach. Also Fatima is very friendly and a great human being, we didn’t have much to do together in the story."