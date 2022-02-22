The 22nd edition of IIFA Awards receives a record-breaking entry of over 150 film nominations

The most exciting and prestigious Award show of the Indian Cinema, International Indian Film Academy Awards will enable online industry voting tomorrow for its 22nd edition.

Industry can now start voting online from the February 23 for their favorites. The 22nd Edition of IIFA has received more than 150 film nominations. IIFA is all set to fly to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for the grand celebration on May 20 and 21, 2022.