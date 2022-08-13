The Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful Indian adaptation'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is a remake of the iconic Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump', got a thumbs up from The Academy.



The official Twitter account of The Academy, which recognises excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences, shared a video compilation of snippets from 'Forest Gump' and the Aamir Khan-starrer.



A tweet from The Academy called the Bollywood film a "faithful Indian adaptation".