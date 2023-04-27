The Citadel: High-octane action with a female lead

I wish the characters were not so self-absorbed. Both Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia (Chopra Jonas) seem more in love with themselves than with the idea of saving the world from a rogue organisation named Manticore. The two have a past history that has been erased from their individual memories. But we know what they don’t: They had the hots for one another; the embers are still burning.

There is a burgeoning sense of unfulfilled passion in the plot that sucks you into its vortex and tells you to find your way out on your own. It is a complex plot filled with double-crossing characters who barely seem to know why they are on the run. Everyone is running from someone or from some organisation, if not from oneself.

It is impossible to talk about the plot without giving it away. There is a marked fatalism in the way the plot moves ahead, while deep-diving into the past for answers to Nadia and Mason’s sinister present and blanked-out past. Chopra Jonas and Madden play their amnesiac spys' roles with a blend of mystery and passion. Neither is expected to deliver a great performance. They aren’t even trying. Just making the right action moves gives them a collective charm and chops.