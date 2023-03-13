The Elephant Whisperers wins The Academy Award for best documentary short

India has just scored a big victory at the Oscars. Netflix’s The Elephant Whisperers directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga has won Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards. The other four nominees in the category were Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger At The Gate, and How Do You Measure A Year?

This documentary marks the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves. The documentary is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment.

Earlier, producer Guneet Monga on The Elephant Whisperers getting nominated for an Oscar had said, “I feel so honoured to see The Elephant Whisperers reach the global stage with the 95th Oscar nominations as a producer and a filmmaker from India. It’s incredible to see how far our short documentary from the quaint town of Ooty has come. Truly a testimony of the wonders that support from incredible platforms like Netflix can do. This is your soul and your story Kartiki Gonsalves, thank you for choosing us! We are over the moon that this year there are three nominations from India across categories at the Academy Awards and they are being loved and watched around the world. My relentless team at Sikhya Entertainment, Achin Jain and incredible India which is full of colours and wonderful stories- this is for you.”