'The Four More Shots Please!' girls talk about the latest season of their popular series

Q. What has life been like for you during the last two years? What has the pandemic taught you? And what was your biggest strength during those tough times?

Sayani: The pandemic has taught me to be grateful and to count the glass half full, to be generous with my time, to myself and my loved ones and my friends, to live for the moment, today, do everything that I want to do this moment and not wait for later, which includes a lot of traveling, taking time off. I think it sort of put a break in the pace that I was in, the inertia that I was in, which is working 360 days out in a year. And suddenly the pandemic forced me to sort of, forced all of us, to take that break. And I think now I'm at a space where I'm in no hurry. And the work will happen, things will happen when they are meant to be. That's what the pandemic has taught me.

Kirti: Because you suddenly got a break from everything. You were at home, there was nothing keeping you busy. There was nothing keeping you engaged and escaping your own self and your…. So I think it gave me a lot of time for contemplation. And of course, one of the major things that happened to me is that I separated from my husband. And that was a very, very big decision. What followed was, again, a lot of consequences of that in terms of understanding a lot of things about myself, about others. I think the pandemic really slowed me down, really made me sit back and think about everything that matters to me. It, of course, filled me with a lot of gratitude. I also travelled a lot during COVID. And travelling is something very spiritual for me. And another beautiful thing happened is I finally found what self love means. I learnt to truly love myself. And I think that's been the biggest and the most beautiful takeaway from the pandemic.

Maanvi: So Sayani and Kirti have already kind of covered pretty much what I had to say, but I'll just reiterate the fact that I've come out of the pandemic with a lot of gratitude. Just to see all my loved ones happy and alive and healthy after having seen so much loss with the people around the world. And what Kirti was also saying that we plan so much about the future that we forget to live or enjoy what we have right now. So while I would still continue to keep planning my future. But I'll stop getting worried about it. And also what Sayani said about taking time off. There's so much to see in the world. There's so much to experience. And while obviously building a life for yourself, making money and all of that is very important for sure, but we need to do this also because this is what we are living for. And also I think one major thing that happened in the pandemic was that a lot of your superfluous relationships were shed. That you ended up staying in a close touch with very close friends of yours. So I mean, while those acquaintances still remain acquaintances, But you know now that you recognize them as acquaintances, now you know who your close friends are and it's okay to not… people have somehow become more tolerant of each other in the sense of boundaries. We've just come to accept each other the way we are.

Bani: The one thing that I struggled with during COVID - Zoomies. I would constantly keep deleting Zoom off my phone. Because I was just like, ah, if I can't do an in-person interaction with somebody, it's not worth it. But, what did I learn during COVID? Those were the tough times. I guess that was the number one struggle for me, which was having to do all these virtual interactions and stuff because obviously, season two came out during COVID. But apart from that, I didn't really struggle too much during COVID because I was pretty busy. Like I was doing construction in my gym and then I was traveling a bunch internationally, which was really cool. And then of course, I got stuck in America for three months, which was also okay.

Q. Tell me about the other shows, films that you guys are doing?

Bani: I'm currently shooting in Bangalore for the show that I'm doing. It's a dirt biking show, India’s first one for Hero, and I’m shooting that with MTV, right now.

Maanvi: I have Tripling season three also releasing, along with Four More Shots Please season three. So that's kind of exciting. And I have another film which will release sometime in the first quarter of next year. And I don't know if I can really talk about that yet. And there's another film which I can talk even less about which is gonna release in May, June sometime. But we are still left to do with a little bit of patchwork for it, so it might get delayed further. But it's exciting, exciting stuff is happening, good content is happening. Thankfully we are in a position, I'm speaking for all four of us, please correct me if I'm wrong, but I think we are all in a position where we have the luxury of choosing the projects that we say yes to, and saying no to certain projects. And I think it's a very lucky place to be in for any creative person.

Kirti: For me right now, there's nothing I'm working on as such. I just have a film call Nayeka which is dark comedy that is under postproduction, so maybe sometime early next year maybe people will get to see it.

Sayani: Well I have three films, three features in postproduction right now. A few short films actually that I did this year are very, very different. In one I play a man which was fun doing it. And one of the films is a romcom that I am very excited about because, it's my favorite genre, never grows old, and it's a fantastic part. And it's a comedy, so full win win. So I'm looking forward to that. But yeah, as Maanvi said I think we are in a position to choose. I was always very choosy when I wasn't in the position. Now it's become even more. And I think this year particularly has been all about travels and just seeing the world, going to places that I've been wanting to. And I have a pact with myself. If I work for six months, I have to travel for six months. So yeah, I'm enjoying the space.

Q. Do you feel OTT is the way forward? Has OTT changed your life?

Sayani: Of course it has.

Maanvi: Oh yes, completely. I think it's definitely the way forward. Like we would've gotten here maybe in another four, five years. But because of the pandemic, it kind of compressed time and reached here sooner than we would've otherwise. I think now it's changed the game for us in the way that, like for me, I remember when Tripling happened, it happened at a time when I wasn't getting the kind of roles that I wanted to do. I was only getting a particular kind of character and I was personally, extremely bored of doing that, for the lack of a better word. And then with OTT, it kind of gave us the currency, which is the currency of social media and social media following and that kind of helped people also. And also another thing which the OTT platform has done for me personally is that I'm no longer desperate to do a film. Like maybe six, seven years ago, there was a certain itch to do a film, to do a Bollywood film or even a South film or some, but do a feature film, like a long format. But now because of OTT, I think I'm getting to do a lot of good content and I'm focusing on the script and the project rather than the platform or the medium. So, yeah.

Q. If you had to define your character in Four More Shots in five words, just five words, what would that be?

Bani: Good, flawed, honest, romantic, and looking for closure.

Q. If you guys can define your character in five words, what would that be? Kirti?

Kirti: Five words? Emotional, intelligent, independent, gutsy, straightforward.

Q. Okay. Last question for you, Kirti. I've noticed quite a few chick flicks coming up on OTT. Do you see your show as a kind of pioneer in the field?

Kirti: Yes. I think our show is really, really leading the way and I'm so glad that we have kind of defined the genre chick flick for a lot of people and I'm glad we are the torch bearers.

Q. Sayani, Five words to define your character?

Sayani: Fierce, strong, vulnerable, genuine, passionate.

Q. Do you see your show as a kind of pioneer in the field of OTT?

Sayani: Not just OTT. I see the show as a pioneer in terms of women's stories, women telling women's stories, representation of women in India on big or small screen, any screen. So it is a pioneer of many sorts, women with agency, women with sexuality. So not just OTT, but in general, in media, like in films and shows.

Q. How close are the four of you in real life?

Sayani: There's something that we all share, which is the warmth and that understanding which has evolved with time and I think we've understood each other more deeply over these five years actually, of three seasons. And we have our good days and our bad days. But mostly, I think, season three has been a lot of laughter and banter and just amazing memories, and I'm quite grateful for all of them.

Q. Maanvi, five words that would describe your character best?

Maanvi: Entitled, immature, vulnerable, funny and romantic.

Q. Do you see your show as kind of pioneer in the field?

Maanvi: For sure, without a doubt. Because theyre weren't any films celebrating womanhood the way our show has since season one and a depiction of female friendship in all its glory with the good and the bad and the ugly, and just an unapologetic portrayal of the female experience.