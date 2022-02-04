The 'Friday Fury' is upon us…what will you watch on OTT?

The OTT platform is getting as crowded on Fridays as the movie theatres used to be once upon a time. The box office tussles were eventually resolved with the big guns spacing out their releases. The buzz is that the major OTT platforms are now in the process of finding a solution to the crowded digital domain on Fridays. Until then, happy bingeing. Here’s what’s in store tomorrow:

1. The Great Indian Murder (Disney+Hotstar): Ajay Devgn serves as producer on this murder mystery set in an upper-class high-rise ambience. Devgn has left no stone unturned to promote the production as one of its kind. The mystery at the heart of the lengthy series is solved beforehand for anyone who has read Vikas Swarup’s novel. But the producers are counting on the fact that not too many potential viewers out there have read the novel (Devgn hasn’t). With Tigmanshu Dhulia as director (when was the last time he did something on a par with his best, namely Pan Singh Tomar?) we can hope for some tightly wound suspense, at least. Also the accomplished cast—Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, Rahuvir Yadav, Paoli Dam—should be an incentive, though some of these actors have not covered themselves in glory with their recent work on OTT. The minus side: the blood-splattered, suspense-soaked saga extends into 9 episodes. By the time you are done, you may get murderous thoughts yourself.