The haunted haveli returns; Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer is out now!
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20
The highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani this haunted comedy fest is all set to spook the audience on May 20 on the big screens.
The trailer promises a perfect blend of horror and comedy, with lots of scares accompanied by heaps of laughter leaving the movie goers excited and curious to know more! The movie also stars talented actors like Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.
