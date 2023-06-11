The Kalaignar scripted 75 films that resonated with common folk

When MGR was at his peak, Karunanidhi tried to bring in his elder son, M.K. Muthu into the film industry as a counter to MGR but he was not successful. MGR had become highly popular and was loved and respected in Tamil Nadu and elsewhere.



Interestingly Kalaignar also staged plays including, Ore Ratham, Palainappan, Manimagudam, Naane Arivali and Udhayasooryan. These plays were staged across the state and were mainly on equality and the downtrodden.



These plays and scripts changed the course of politics in Tamil Nadu and the Dravidian ideology was rooted in the minds of the people through the scripts of Kalaignar Karunanidhi.