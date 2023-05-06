In BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh ‘The Kerala Story’ declared tax-free

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced to give tax-free status to The Kerala Story in the state, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the movie for bringing out terror conspiracies and used it to attack the Congress during a rally in Karnataka.

“We have already made a law against religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh. Since this film creates awareness, everyone should watch this film. Parents, children and daughters should watch it. That's why the Madhya Pradesh government is giving tax-free status to the movie The Kerala Story,” Chouhan said.

The CM said that the film exposes the conspiracies of ‘love jihad’, religious conversion and terrorism and its “hideous” face.