The magic of Meryl Streep

Simply put, she is to cinema what Einstein was to science and nearer home what Lata Mangeshkar is to music. It is unimaginable that there was actually a time when Meryl was not part of our cinematic heritage. If not she, who would have played The French Lieutenant Woman, Sophie in Sophie’s choice, Karen Silkwood in Silkwood or Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady?

Meryl owns all these parts the way no other actor can own their parts. She steps into the space created for her character and then assumes supreme and unconditional ownership.

There is no question about it. There can never be another Meryl Streep. Not now. Not in the future. And to think Italian producer Dino de Laurentiis had once rejected Meryl Streep calling her “ugly”.

Well, I guess Donald Trump has company. Happy Birthday, Ms Streep. You have enriched our lives beyond measure.