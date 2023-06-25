TikTok Chief Operating Officer resigns after nearly five years

V Pappas, TikTok's chief operating officer (COO), has resigned after nearly five years at the Chinese short-video-making app to "refocus" on her "entrepreneurial passions".

Pappas tweeted on Thursday, "After nearly 5 years at TikTok I am stepping down as COO. To our amazing community of creators, employees and people who have made TikTok 'the last sunny spot on the internet', it has been an absolute privilege to serve you all and to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime journey."



In a note to all Twitter employees, she said, "Five years ago when I was first approached by TikTok, I was incredibly inspired by the product vision to be a new mobile-first video experience that serves as a canvas, bridge and window for everyone."