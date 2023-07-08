To address sexual repression, we must acknowledge it: 'Agra' director Kanu Behl

The idea took seed with his debut film 'Titli'. The fact that he himself experienced certain sexual repression while growing up and witnessed the same among many people around him, made critically acclaimed filmmaker Kanu Behl whose latest 'Agra' was screened at the Director’s Fortnight section at Cannes take up the subject in the film.

"I asked myself what is the larger context and how does this very personal impulse become universal? It was then that the idea of physical spaces struck me and I found that to be a very interesting take on life -- not just on the personal, but a larger socio-cultural context. The more I delved into the protagonist's emotional landscape, I realised that his sexuality was related to the physical spaces that he inhabited and the latter was getting 'affected' by that as well. There was breathing give and take...It was an interesting enough conversation to be turned into a film," he tells IANS.

Behl, whose 'Titli' also had its world premiere at Cannes, feels it is an honour to be with some of the finest filmmakers on the planet. In 'Agra', Guru, a young boy, lives in a small house in Agra. He sleeps in the same room as his mother, and on the upper floor, his father lives with a mistress. In an already tiny house, the only available space is the terrace on the upper floor. Guru insists that he loves Mala, an imaginary girl, and will marry her and live with her in a room on the terrace just like his father does with his mistress.