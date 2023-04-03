Andrea Riseborough's performance as an alcoholic mother in To Leslie is stunning

To Leslie

Rating: ****

There is something downright ugly about a woman drinking herself to death in public. But then, somebody has to do the dirty job. Andrea Riseborough’s portrayal of an alcoholic mother sinking to the bottom-most level of self-degradation is perhaps the best portrayal of drunken despair that I have seen before or after Nicolas Cage in Leaving Las Vegas.

Ms. Riseborough, I confess is a revelation. I have not seen much of her work except Brighton Rock and Possessor where she ripped the screen apart with her unvarnished virtuosity. In To Leslie, she is viscerally compelling. I couldn’t take my eyes off her devastated face every time she was on screen, which is most of the time.

It’s a pity that she holds our attention so rigidly, as there is so much more to admire in first-time feature film director Michael Morris’ essay on self-destruction.