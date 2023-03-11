Tom Hanks’ Otto Is An Instant Classic

Rating: **** ½

In how many ways will Tom Hanks continue to surprise us with his acumen of excellence? It’s not so much about his performances—which are no doubt of a very high caliber—as the content he chooses instinctively, creating a body of work that will endure much after he is gone.

A Man Called Otto is a treatise on simplicity, lucidity and compassion. Its message, if you are sold on one, is to be kind and empathetic to the world even when you feel you have nothing to live for. The gloriously sweet-natured film shows us how futile it is to give up on life even when it seems that life has given up on you.

I was surprised to see Marc Forster’s name as the director of this simple and equanimous film which opens in your heart doors that you never knew were closed. Barring Finding Neverland, Marc has so far made dark ditzy dramas and thrillers including the big Bond film Quantum Of Solace. The closest Marc Forester has come to the opulent artlessness of Otto is Finding Never land which was about the playwright who created Peter Pan.