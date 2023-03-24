Tori And Lokita: A soul-scorching thriller

Tori And Lokita (French-Belgian)

Written & Directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Rating: *** ½

Tori And Lokita is the latest, disturbing work of the two-time Palmes D’Or winners, the Dardenne brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc, who have collaborated on twelve films so far, all received with varying degrees of reverence and warmth.

I have personally enjoyed some of their past films like L’Enfant and Two Days One Night. Tori And Lokita is a very tough film to relish. It is way too dark for entertainment and far too pessimistic to be considered a tenable social comment. What it does do is give us a frightening inner view of what it means to be an illegal immigrant in a European country, in this case, Belgium where a young African woman Lokita (Mbundu Joely) and a little boy Tori (Pablo Schils) try to survive together in a hostile country by pretending to be siblings.

The bond between the actors and the characters they play is effectively synchronized. We can see that the two have really come to care for one another in the dismaying situation that they find themselves in.