Trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ takes internet by storm, leads to YouTube server crash!
Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’
The trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s most awaited film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role released on official Nadiadwala Grandson (NGE) YouTube page, and as expected the fans of the action comedy could not contain their excitement to watch the trailer of their favourite superstar, leading to NGE server to crash due to heavy traffic.
The entire fan base of Akshay rushed to NGE YouTube page to watch the impressive and action-packed trailer, also featuring Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh.
According to reports, users from across the country logged in to watch the Farhad Samji directorial at 10:40 am on Friday, which resulted in heavy traffic that resulted into the server crash of NGE YT page.
The trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ presents a high voltage tale of action, comedy and crime. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of an experimental spaghetti background score, top-notch action choreography, Akshay Kumar's signature comic finesse and Arshad Warsi's top class act.
Directed by Farhad Samji, the entertainer takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.
The kind of response that ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ has received reflects the excitement and huge anticipation that fans have for Akshay Kumar and defines his popularity among the masses.