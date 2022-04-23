Trend of '70s and '80s cinema is back on big screen, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

"The kind of cinema that I like has a lesser number of audiences. We may get awards and recognition for it when we go internationally but here the acceptance is not much, he said.



The actor lamented the lack of opportunities for the local talent, especially in projects with small town stories.



He said even though filmmakers shoot mainly in towns like Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, among others, the talent from these places are not getting opportunities to be part of projects.



"Even though there is so much work today but I do see actors from theatres facing difficulties and those who come from small villages, who have taken formal training (in acting) still find it difficult to get work.



"For instance, for a gangster or small town-based series, those who speak in English are often cast but those who are actually from that region don't get these offers, he added.