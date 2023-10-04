Trevor Noah wraps up India tour, says ‘Bengaluru, our story isn't done yet’
Despite cancelling shows in Bengaluru last week due to technical issues, the South African comedian promises to return to the 'Silicon Valley of India' soon
Comedian-writer Trevor Noah has wrapped up his India tour after his much talked about Bengaluru gigs were cancelled owing to technical glitches.
The comedian shared a thank-you note on his X page on Wednesday 4 October, and uploaded several pictures from his visit to India.
Earlier, he was forced to cancel his shows in Bengaluru because of technical issues. Now, as he flies back home, he promised the city, known as the 'Silicon Valley of India', he would return.
On X, he wrote: "India. What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable."
He also wrote, “Bangalore, our story isn't done, I'll be back and next time we'll make sure it's the best show ever," while sharing pictures of his India trip.
Exactly a week ago, Noah had cancelled his show on 27 September and issued an apology to fans.
Taking to X, Trevor had written: "Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows."
Both scheduled shows in Bengaluru were set to be held at the Manpho Convention Centre on 27 and 28 September.
"We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage, there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before (folded hands emoticon)," Noah had written.