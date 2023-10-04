Trevor Noah wraps up India tour, says ‘Bengaluru, our story isn't done yet’

Comedian-writer Trevor Noah has wrapped up his India tour after his much talked about Bengaluru gigs were cancelled owing to technical glitches.

The comedian shared a thank-you note on his X page on Wednesday 4 October, and uploaded several pictures from his visit to India.

Earlier, he was forced to cancel his shows in Bengaluru because of technical issues. Now, as he flies back home, he promised the city, known as the 'Silicon Valley of India', he would return.

On X, he wrote: "India. What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable."

He also wrote, “Bangalore, our story isn't done, I'll be back and next time we'll make sure it's the best show ever," while sharing pictures of his India trip.