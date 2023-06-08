Tupac Shakur receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star almost 30 years after his death

Late rapper Tupac Shakur was finally honoured with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star during a ceremony that saw his sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur accept the award on his behalf.

The honour comes almost 30 years after the hip-hop icon's death. Also an actor, a poet and an activist, Shakur was killed in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas when he was only 25.

The event was hosted by radio personality Big Boy on Wednesday, reported website Entertainment Weekly.

In her address, Sekyiwa said the ceremony recognised her brother's dream of having a star on the historic landmark. Shakur received the 2,758th star, located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.