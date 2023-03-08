Two new contemporary films that must be seen this women’s day

For cinema to truly empower any section, community or gender, the root-cause of the rot and disempowerment must be addressed point-blank. Two contemporary films, one American, the other from Afghanistan, chronicling the fate of kindred women in bigoted patriarchal communities, should be on every movie buff’s must-list. Sarah Polley’s Women Talking is just what it says it is. There are women of every age, talking. What they say changes our perspective on oppressive society. In fact, so damning and dreadful are the things that these women from an intolerably oppressive backwater community in contemporary America(2010) speak, that we are often made to feel like a guilty participant rather than a detached spectator. They behave and project a muted anguish that belongs to an era either in the remote past or in a bleak future, something like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale but a lot less pale, far more defined and qualified by the colours of rebellion.

Women Talking is a pleasure to behold for many reasons, not the least of those being the gallery gorgeous actresses caught by cinematographer Luc Montpellier in the sepia colours of a fading light. The women are almost Ingmar Bergmanesque in their burnished beauty. The actresses are so beautiful in their poignant condition I instantly knew what ‘tragic grandeur’ meant. Each one-- Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila MccArthy, Michelle Mcleod and Frances McDormand—are captured in captive positions. They are all victims and yet they are not going to remain so for long. I felt a little more protective towards Jesse Buckley; unlike the other women she wore her wounds on her face.

Women Talking is about rising from the ashes. It brims over with an unstated rage of women of every age from 70 to 9 who are drugged and raped. We see none of the brutality (thank God!). But we feel these women’s pain shooting up our sensitivities and daring us not to respond. A raging pounding masterpiece, Women Talking is the closest thing I have seen on screen to poetry on motion. Although the women speak in prose, their predicament is rendered in a poetic tone. This not-to-be-missed saga of abuse and violence (with one very gentle and sensitive, almost emasculated male character) will stay with you for a very long time. And if you are a male, it may be a while before you can look into the mirror without flinching.