"Unlike any other film I’ve done so far": Naga Chaitanya on his latest Tamil-Telugu release 'Custody'

Coming back to Custody, do you have lots of action to perform?

Yes, it is an all-out action thriller. The script goes through various action episodes. There is an elaborate underwater action episode, there is an action sequence in a train. The stunts have been choreographed with great precision and clarity. I would say the action scenes are the highlight of the film besides Arvind Swamy-sir.

How was it working with him?

Oh, it’s always a pleasure working with experienced actors, whether it is Arvind Swamy Sir or my dad [the iconic Nagarjuna]. Arvind Swamy and I are together in the film almost throughout. So I got to spend a lot of time with him. Our characters go through many stages together, as enemies, friends, almost brothers… So there is a lot of layering happening as we are on the run together.