Varun Dhawan compliments 'Action Hero' Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has impressed everyone with the trailer of his upcoming high-octane entertainer 'An Action Hero'. The film's promotions have begun in full swing and Ayushmann is leaving no stone unturned.

The actor today took off to Pune for the promotions, where he unveiled the teaser of his much-awaited song 'Jehda Nasha' alongside the sensuous Nora Fatehi. While on his way to Pune for the promotions, Ayushmann went live on his Instagram to interact with the fans and give them a glimpse of his choc-a block schedule.