Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor roped in for Sajid Nadiadwala & Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Bawaal'
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Bawaal' featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to go on floors soon and will hit the screens on April 7, 2023
Post their successful innings with ‘Chhichhore’ (which bagged Best Hindi Feature Film National Award), Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have announced their new project- 'Bawaal', featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. It is scheduled to release on April 7, 2023.
The award winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time.
Though further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, the big announcement is exciting enough for the fans of Varun and Janhvi who are eager to watch the two young superstars sizzle on the big screen together soon for a love story.
