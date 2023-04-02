Varun Dhawan trolled by netizens after video of him lifting Gigi Hadid goes viral
Netizens have pointed out that Hadid looked visibly uncomfortable and that the whole situation felt awkward
Bollywood actor and filmmaker David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan is being massively trolled for lifting global supermodel Gigi Hadid while performing at Nita Ambani's 'Cultural Centre' opening night on Saturday, where Hadid was an international guest.
In videos going viral on the Internet, Dhawan can be seen performing when he helps the American supermodel Hadid walk on the stage and then lifts her in his arms. The model appeared to be surprised but then did a few steps as the actor was spinning her around and later even pecked her on the cheek.
Netizens have pointed out that Hadid looked visibly uncomfortable and that the whole situation felt awkward. Social media users have also called this moment 'embarrassing' to watch and 'shameful' for an Indian to be making a 'foreign guest uncomfortable'.
Before the controversy could grow, Dhawan quickly responded to one of the tweets calling him out for the act, clearing the air that it was a planned move.
"I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst your bubble and tell you it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things. Good morning," the 'Bhediya' actor tweeted.
Users replied to his clarification tweet by stating that: "But was the kiss or the lift planned? There’s a difference between her knowing she’ll come on stage vs being touched and kissed."
Another user commented: "Maybe don’t kiss women unless you’re in a movie or the woman is your wife?"
Previously, Dhawan has made headlines for viral videos which show him getting 'uncomfortably' close to his co-actors such as Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and more.
Varun Dhawan arrived for the NMACC event with his wife Natasha Dalal and his mother. He was also seen performing on stage with Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan.
