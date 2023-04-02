Varun Dhawan trolled by netizens after video of him lifting Gigi Hadid goes viral

Bollywood actor and filmmaker David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan is being massively trolled for lifting global supermodel Gigi Hadid while performing at Nita Ambani's 'Cultural Centre' opening night on Saturday, where Hadid was an international guest.

In videos going viral on the Internet, Dhawan can be seen performing when he helps the American supermodel Hadid walk on the stage and then lifts her in his arms. The model appeared to be surprised but then did a few steps as the actor was spinning her around and later even pecked her on the cheek.

Netizens have pointed out that Hadid looked visibly uncomfortable and that the whole situation felt awkward. Social media users have also called this moment 'embarrassing' to watch and 'shameful' for an Indian to be making a 'foreign guest uncomfortable'.