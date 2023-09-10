Venice Film Festival: The tops and the flops

At some film festivals, it's the red carpets that stand out; sometimes it's the politics and the protests outside the theatre that catch your attention.

At the best film festivals, however, the movies are the stars.

And so it was at the 80th Venice Film Festival.

There was plenty of glitz and glamour — Hollywood strikes non-withstanding, we still got to see Adam Driver, Priscilla Presley, Fanny Ardant and Mads Mikkelsen pose for the paparazzi — as well as protests against government abuse in Iran, Russian aggression in Ukraine and a pop-up street protest condemning the festival itself, for its decision to pick three movies — Roman Polanski's The Palace, Coup de Chance by Woody Allen and Luc Besson's Dogman — whose directors have all been accused of sexual assault.