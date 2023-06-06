Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar cremated with state honours

Noted actor Sulochana Latkar, known for her innumerable mother roles in Hindi and Marathi cinema, was cremated with state honours at the Shivaji Park crematorium here on Monday.

The 94-year-old actor died on Sunday due to prolonged illness at a hospital in Mumbai.

Sulochana's daughter Kanchan Ghanekar performed the last rites.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, actor Jackie Shroff and actor Sachin Pilgaonkar paid their last respects to the actor at her residence in Prabhadevi.