Video clip of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s stage performance shared on social media with false claim

“So @diljitdosanjh objects when someone waves Indian tricolour during one of his concert in the US. Which passport he’s carrying? Republic of KhaIistan? Shame on those Indians who listen to such 2rs artists.(Sic),” read the post, which has garnered over 10 lakh views and 3,500 retweets.

“लड़की द्वारा भारतीय झंडा उठाने पर बोले दलजीत लड़की द्वारा भारतीय झंडा उठाने पर बोले दलजीत म्यूजिक सबका साँझा है किसी एक का नहीं,” read the text in the video.

“When a girl raised Indian Flag, Diljit Dosanjh said music is for everyone, not for one individual,” read the English translation of the text.

Here is the link and archive link to the post. Below is a screenshot of the same: