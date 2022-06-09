Vignesh weds Nayanthara, couple seeks blessings from Rajinikanth

The couple has made arrangements to provide lunch to over a lakh people all across the state as part of their wedding arrangements. Food is to be provided to destitute people and inmates of old age homes all across the state. This apart, arrangements for 'annadanam' at select temples have also been made by the celebrity couple, whose wedding has been the cynosure of all eyes.



Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, director Mani Ratnam, actors Suriya, Karthi and Jyothika were some of the high profile guests who were present on the occasion.



Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who gave Vignesh Shivan his big break with 'Naanum Rowdy Thaan', arrived with his entire family to wish and greet the couple on their special day.