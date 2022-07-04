Vijay Deverakonda’s nude poster was not his producer’s idea

When Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda suggested the nude poster for his Bollywood debut film Liger, producer Karan Johar was not too kicked with the idea.

Apparently Karan tried hard to dissuade Vijay, arguing that there was no sense in a boxer posing nude.

“But Vijay was adamant. He wanted the first poster to be eye-catching. Vijay wants to make a splash with his Bollywood debut. He has an entire strategy worked out to promote Liger. Many trolls are blaming producer Karan Johar and director Puri Jagannath for Vijay’s nude poster. But it was completely Vijay’s idea to pose in the buff for the Liger poster,” says a source close to the project.