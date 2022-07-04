Vijay Deverakonda’s nude poster was not his producer’s idea
Apparently Karan tried hard to dissuade Vijay, arguing that there was no sense in a boxer posing nude
When Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda suggested the nude poster for his Bollywood debut film Liger, producer Karan Johar was not too kicked with the idea.
Apparently Karan tried hard to dissuade Vijay, arguing that there was no sense in a boxer posing nude.
“But Vijay was adamant. He wanted the first poster to be eye-catching. Vijay wants to make a splash with his Bollywood debut. He has an entire strategy worked out to promote Liger. Many trolls are blaming producer Karan Johar and director Puri Jagannath for Vijay’s nude poster. But it was completely Vijay’s idea to pose in the buff for the Liger poster,” says a source close to the project.
Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda who turned into an overnight sensation with his rebellious Arjun Reddy in 2017, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Liger on August 25. It is a Karan Johar-Dharma production with Vijay playing a mixed-martial-arts specialist.
It had to be an action film in Hindi for Vijay. He was certain that whenever he entered Bollywood it had to be with something he hadn’t done before in Telugu. Liger is just the entry Vijay wanted in Hindi cinema. It is a full-on big-screen experience.
The mega-star whose fans in Andhra and Telangana are known as ‘Rowdies’ is rightly proud of the action sequences he has done in Liger (earlier titled Fighter). Apparently the action scenes Vijay has attempted successfully in Liger has never been attempted before in Indian cinema.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines