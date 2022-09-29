Vikram Vedha versus Ponniyin Selvan, which film has the edge this week: Trade experts kick in
Akshaye Rathi (film exhibitor): “I think both Ponniyin Selvan and Vikram Vedha will conquer the box-office, though in different parts of the country. In Tamil Nadu the opening of PS1 will be historic, as the Tamil author and the novel on which the film is based are so ironic to Tamil literature.. It is as pervasive in Tamil Nadu as the Ramayan and the Mahabharat. Plus, the visual spectacle that Mani Ratnam is bound to provide, will ensure a solid viewership for Mani Ratnam’s films. As for VV, two phenomenal actors starring in it and two phenomenal directors helming it, I am sure this Friday will being a lot of happiness to moviegoers all over the country and hence to the box-office.”
Amod Mehra (trade expert): “As there is no buzz on Ponniyin Selvan 1 (PS1) the film will have a tough time registering its presence in its Hindi version. Vikram Vedha (VV) is far far ahead and is one of the most awaited films of this year. With a mind-blowing performance by Hrithik Roshan the film will emerge as a Big Hit.”
Girish Johar (producer, trade analyst): “PS has a strong traction in the Southern region and will have good start there. Stalwarts in the cast and helmed by Mani Sir is a huge set up. Film is looking very exciting and promising.And it is being released in several languages too.This will help in widening its reach at the box office. VV is a MAMMOTH film, surprisingly its promotions, till now have been kept at low key, but the tracking of the film is very good. It’s a remake of the original by the same makers Pushkar-Gayatri. I am so sure that they have done a wonderful job with the Hindi version too. Hrithik Roshan is a HUMONGOUS star and anything he releases gets huge traction. I am looking forward to fireworks on screen and at the box office this weekend.”
Atul Mohan (trade analyst): “VV has a definite edge over PS1.Hrithik Roshan on big screen after long, a multistarrer, dialogue baazi, mass appeal, appreciation for trailer, etc. It's all in favor of VV so far. PS1 on the other hand hasn't evoked a buzz for itself in the Hindi belt. VV being a straight Hindi film will definitely get better showcasing than PS1 in North India.”
Kishan Damani (Film Distributor, Bihar): “VV has an edge due to Hrithik’s stardom. Hrithik has a very big fan following and he is coming on screen after a very long time. But I feel PS1 will be better to watch on screen because of the lavish making and Mani Ratnam.”
