Vikram Vedha versus Ponniyin Selvan, which film has the edge this week: Trade experts kick in

Girish Johar (producer, trade analyst): “PS has a strong traction in the Southern region and will have good start there. Stalwarts in the cast and helmed by Mani Sir is a huge set up. Film is looking very exciting and promising.And it is being released in several languages too.This will help in widening its reach at the box office. VV is a MAMMOTH film, surprisingly its promotions, till now have been kept at low key, but the tracking of the film is very good. It’s a remake of the original by the same makers Pushkar-Gayatri. I am so sure that they have done a wonderful job with the Hindi version too. Hrithik Roshan is a HUMONGOUS star and anything he releases gets huge traction. I am looking forward to fireworks on screen and at the box office this weekend.”

Atul Mohan (trade analyst): “VV has a definite edge over PS1.Hrithik Roshan on big screen after long, a multistarrer, dialogue baazi, mass appeal, appreciation for trailer, etc. It's all in favor of VV so far. PS1 on the other hand hasn't evoked a buzz for itself in the Hindi belt. VV being a straight Hindi film will definitely get better showcasing than PS1 in North India.”

Kishan Damani (Film Distributor, Bihar): “VV has an edge due to Hrithik’s stardom. Hrithik has a very big fan following and he is coming on screen after a very long time. But I feel PS1 will be better to watch on screen because of the lavish making and Mani Ratnam.”