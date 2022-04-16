Vindu Dara Singh: First my father then I became face of Hanuman; Arun Govil was not first choice for Rama

The legendary Dara Singh’s son Vindu Dara Singh tells an interesting story of how his father became the screen-face of Lord Hanuman.

“It didn’t start with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. That came much later. In 1976 the very reputed director Chandrakant made a feature film called Bajrang Bali where he cast my father as Hanuman. The film was a blockbuster, something as big as Jai Santoshi Maa, and my father became a household name as Pavan Putra Hanuman.”

11 years later Ramayan happened. “Papaji, as we all called the kind Ramanand Sagarji decided to make the Ramayan. Though Dipika Chikhalia was the first choice for Sita, Arun Govil was not the original choice for Rama. Papaji had someone else in mind for Rama. Arun Govilji was supposed to play some other role. But he insisted he would play Rama. Papaji had a dream one night where he saw my father as Hanuman. Dad was summoned and offered the role. Of course, he had no choice. No one said no to Papaji. And of course, Dad was still fit enough to play Hanuman. But he was 60 and after years of wrestling his knees and shoulders had begun to trouble him. But Papaji insisted and my father had no choice but to play Hanuman.”

Ramayan made Dara Singh the face of Hanuman.