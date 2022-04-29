Vivek Khatri's next series 'Chingari' is a crime thriller with a difference

Sharing about what prompted her to take up the script Bhumika said, "It's the character and story which I really was attracted to and it really made me think that I could do wondrous to it. Chingari's character is full of shades and layers which is what I mostly look for when I sign up a project. Chingari's character is like female Chulbul Pandey. When she's at work she is immersed into it but she also has a funny side. She is also very loyal to her profession but doesn't go by the law. I think she is very relatable to everyone."