Vivek Khatri's next series 'Chingari' is a crime thriller with a difference
Actress Bhumika Gurung best known for starring in the TV show Nimki Mukhiya is set to make a web debut with crime thriller show titled Chingari on WOW originals. Written by Vivek Khatri, the show is all set to stream on his OTT platform WOW originals from Mid-May onwards. It also features Amit Lohia, Sunil Bob and Sameeksha Gaur in pivotal roles.
The actor and creator of the show got candid about their upcoming crime thriller.
Sharing about what prompted her to take up the script Bhumika said, "It's the character and story which I really was attracted to and it really made me think that I could do wondrous to it. Chingari's character is full of shades and layers which is what I mostly look for when I sign up a project. Chingari's character is like female Chulbul Pandey. When she's at work she is immersed into it but she also has a funny side. She is also very loyal to her profession but doesn't go by the law. I think she is very relatable to everyone."
Sharing her working experience she told, "Working with Vivek sir has been very amazing and the whole team was very accommodating and supportive. Vivek sir is very approachable and open to ideas and discussions. I'm very glad to be part of this. He likes to work as a family and it was a very good work culture on set."
Creator of WOW originals and writer Vivek Khatri opened up about the show and reveals,"Chingari is a crime thriller web series based on sensational crime stories but it's not a regular crime thriller type shows, as the story, screenplay and dialogues of all the episodes have fun and comedy tadka with unique approach. I wanted to do something different so I created a female character “Chingari Chaubey". She is sharp, brave as well as fun loving undercover agent who works in her own style."
He continued, "It was a wonderful experience working with Bhumika. It seems that she is born for this character. We took look tests of more than 10 known actresses and finally we chose her for this role and after seeing her on sets I can say that no other actress could have performed “Chingari” better than Bhumika. She is a versatile actor, very cooperative and down to earth. The other actors like Sunil Bob, Rohit Kumar, Sameeksha Gaur and Amit have also done a brilliant job."