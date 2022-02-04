Want to be the most versatile actress in Hindi cinema!’: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi is now trying to raise awareness towards the LGBTQ community in India through her sensitive performance in Badhaai Do. Given her content choices, people have hailed Bhumi as the most risk-taking actress in the Indian film industry today.

About her risk-taking streak, Bhumi says, “I’m asked quite often why do I take risks on-screen or why do I choose to be the riskiest actress. I actually don’t think of my choices as risky. Choosing a risky character has never been my prerogative. I feel they are all slice of life characters that are rooted in reality. The characters that I have played are independent, free, cool, uninhibited, straightforward, glass ceiling or stereotype shattering girls. That’s what drives me to choose the roles that I end up picking and I have loved every single character that I have played on screen.”

Bhumi wants to stand out as the most versatile actress in India. She says, “I won’t do a film if the character doesn’t speak to me or touch my heart. I’m not in this business to play a typical type of heroines on screen. I want to be the most versatile actress in Hindi cinema and do the most diverse projects. So, I will never limit myself to having an experience of a lifetime on screen through brilliant characters. I’m only bettering myself as a performer every single day and such projects make me push my boundaries.”